Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.05

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.05 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.10). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.08), with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of Quixant in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £111.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,755.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.12.

In other news, insider Jon Jayal acquired 6,020 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,993.20 ($12,372.42).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

