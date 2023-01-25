Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $291.94

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.94 ($3.61) and traded as low as GBX 251 ($3.11). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.22), with a volume of 24,923 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £127.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2,363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 291.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 313.58.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

