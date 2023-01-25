QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.7% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

