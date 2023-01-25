QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.