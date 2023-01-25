Qtum Market Cap Tops $269.80 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $269.80 million and approximately $39.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00011030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.01 or 0.06908660 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00076767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00058099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,509,130 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

