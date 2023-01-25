Qtum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $48.72 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $255.95 million and $48.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00010849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.43 or 0.06832945 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00074248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00054410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,507,892 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

