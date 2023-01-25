QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.90

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.90 and traded as low as $26.00. QNB shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

QNB Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

QNB Dividend Announcement

QNB Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

