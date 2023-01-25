Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 45,320 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,320 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $24,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 346.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 96,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 34,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

