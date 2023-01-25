Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

