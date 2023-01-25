Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $30.41 Million in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,095,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,407,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Adient as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Adient by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adient by 399.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 147.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Further Reading

