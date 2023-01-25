Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241,791 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNO stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.