Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785,122 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after buying an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,306,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,671,000 after purchasing an additional 686,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.