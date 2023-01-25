Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $41,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.19 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

