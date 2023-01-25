PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 992.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IVOV opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $171.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.72.

