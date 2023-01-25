Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st.

ETR:PUM traded down €0.36 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €62.28 ($67.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. Puma has a one year low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a one year high of €109.25 ($118.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.07 and its 200-day moving average is €56.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

