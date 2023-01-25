Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $59,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

