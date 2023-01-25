Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $59,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.