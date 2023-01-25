Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 97,764 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,244,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,764 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $67,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

HST opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

