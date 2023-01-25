Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $50,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PHYL stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

