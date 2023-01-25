Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,380,460 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,380,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $48,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

