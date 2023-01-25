Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $58,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

