Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 581.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $381,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $345.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.68.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.