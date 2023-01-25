Prudential Financial Inc. Has $64.73 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,862 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Altria Group worth $64,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

