Prudential Financial Inc. Has $54.49 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $54,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

