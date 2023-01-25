Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,948 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,313 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $55,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after buying an additional 325,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $371,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,527,000 after purchasing an additional 195,905 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

