Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $70,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

