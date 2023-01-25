Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 5,838 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $61,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

