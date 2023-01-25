Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $137.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 304,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,211. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

