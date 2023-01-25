Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) CEO Sells $112,895.34 in Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of PTRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,531. Proterra Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Proterra

PTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

