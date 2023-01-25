ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Down 2.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 3,691,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,772,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,040.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

