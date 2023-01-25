ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

