ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,227 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $141,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.86. 440,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.