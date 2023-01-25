ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Brown & Brown worth $156,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 128,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

