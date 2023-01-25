ProShare Advisors LLC Has $182.76 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $182,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 204,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,874. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

