ProShare Advisors LLC Has $123.32 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $123,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 37,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,270. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.