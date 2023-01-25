ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Franklin Resources worth $136,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,723,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,712,969.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 270,388 shares of company stock worth $1,142,493 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 128,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.