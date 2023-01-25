ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $172,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.35. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

