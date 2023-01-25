ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 219,733 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Hormel Foods worth $154,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after buying an additional 98,941 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 101,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 58,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.11%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

