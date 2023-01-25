Prometeus Price Up 0.1% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $90.09 million and $192,398.32 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00020690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

