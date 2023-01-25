Progressive (PGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Progressive to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.19. 2,366,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,203. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Progressive

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.36.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 592,200 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,042,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,223,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,555.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 145,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,909,000 after acquiring an additional 155,497 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,614,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

