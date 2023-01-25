Profund Advisors LLC Sells 955 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.93. 287,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.89. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

