Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,993 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

