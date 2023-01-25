Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of A stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.27. 120,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,444. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

