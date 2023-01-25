Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,864 shares of company stock valued at $24,850,039. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

