Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after buying an additional 1,713,789 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 7,112,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,328,238. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $275.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.