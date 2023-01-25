ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 5.9%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 93,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 390,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACDC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $696.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.84 million. Research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

