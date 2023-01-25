Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.46

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $17.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 9,751 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

