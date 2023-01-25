Primis Financial (FRST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRST remained flat at $11.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 12,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $295.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Primis Financial news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primis Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

See Also

