Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

PWCDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,407. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Further Reading

