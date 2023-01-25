Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $593.19

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 593.19 ($7.34) and traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.05). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 629 ($7.79), with a volume of 11,835 shares.

Porvair Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 595.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.40. The firm has a market cap of £273.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2,403.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

