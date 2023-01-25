Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.10 million. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BPOP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 501,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,169. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. Popular has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $95.28.
BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Popular by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
